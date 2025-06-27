Morpeth Pantomime Society has announced that it has been nominated for three prestigious NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Association) awards.

The society’s vibrant and imaginative sell-out staging of Aladdin earlier this year has been recognised with a full show nomination. Standout individual performances have also been shortlisted.

Ashley Knight has been nominated for his brilliantly wicked portrayal of Abanazar, while Sarah Farnsworth Watson is being celebrated for her hilarious and heartfelt performance as Wishee-Washee.

Morpeth Pantomime Society vice chair Lucy Gammer said: “To have Aladdin 2025 recognised as a show in its own right is a testament to the dedication, creativity and passion of every single person involved, from cast committee and crew to our loyal supporters. It’s a complete privilege.”

Morpeth Pantomime Society members.

“Ashley oozed villainy as Abanazar, so wicked he had the audience booing before he even opened his mouth. And Sarah’s Wishee-Washee was a whirlwind of mischief, charm and just the right amount of chaos.”

For more about the society and upcoming productions, email [email protected]