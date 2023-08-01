News you can trust since 1854
National Lottery funding delight for Bacmans Community Ltd that works to support the communities of Lynemouth, Linton, Ellington and Cresswell

A Lynemouth-based not-for-profit organisation that provides a Community Support Hub is celebrating after being awarded £168,767 in funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:10 BST

Bacmans Community Ltd will use the funding to continue its vital work in supporting the communities of Lynemouth, Linton, Ellington and Cresswell for the next five years.

It will cover the core cost of running the organisation, allowing the support to continue and projects to be developed with the community.

It has been supporting the community for the past 10 years – providing digital access, telephone access, welfare advice, food provision/referrals, holiday clubs and other services.

A collage showcasing some of the services provided by Bacmans Community Ltd.A collage showcasing some of the services provided by Bacmans Community Ltd.
A collage showcasing some of the services provided by Bacmans Community Ltd.
Christina Manners of Bacmans Community Ltd said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means so much to Bacmans and the wider community as it will allow us to guarantee to keep delivering our community support for the next five years and supporting the local groups, organisations and residents in all their endeavours.

“This will make a big difference to people’s lives.”

Specific activities include a Christmas Toy appeal, supporting a corporate partner to collect donations from their staff as well as from the community.

Local schools and organisations are asked for referrals of families in need. Each family gets a bag of presents and all extras collected are given to worthy causes within the wider local area.

Thanks to Ballinger and National Lottery funding, Bacmans is taking 70 families to Beamish for the day – providing tickets, transport and a packed lunch.

For more information about the organisation, go to www.bacmans.co.uk

