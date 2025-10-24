National Curry Awards success for Green Chillies in Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Oct 2025, 10:24 BST
National Curry Award presentation to representatives from Green Chillies.placeholder image
National Curry Award presentation to representatives from Green Chillies.
The winners from the North East at this year’s National Curry Awards included the Green Chillies takeaway in Ellington.

The ceremony was attended by special guests including The Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Westminster, Coun Paul Dimoldenberg.

Green Chillies received a Takeaway of the Year accolade and this was a second award for it in a few weeks.

It also won the Takeaway of the Year for Northumberland title at the North East Bangladeshi Awards.

Coun Dimoldenberg said: “I want to congratulate everyone, all of the winners. The hospitality you provide in every city, every town and every village is superb.

“Well done to everybody for carrying on wonderful traditions and provisioning us with so much enjoyment every week of the year.”

