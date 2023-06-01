News you can trust since 1854
National cockapoo dog festival coming to north Northumberland

Party Like A Cockapoo, a day full of dogs and treats, is coming to north Northumberland this summer.
By Charlie Watson
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 10:44 BST

Four-legged friends are invited to Canine Adventures Dog Park in Ancroft on Saturday, June 24 to enjoy a day of fun.

Kicking off at 9am, the event will be filled with activities – an off-lead play area with agility equipment and an on-site dog bakery selling a range of pup-tastic goodies including pupcakes and cockapoo biscuits freshly baked on the day.

There will also be free puppicinos for all, as well as a professional photographer to capture memorable moments.

Party Like a Cockapoo is coming to Berwick this summer. Picture: Steve HowellParty Like a Cockapoo is coming to Berwick this summer. Picture: Steve Howell
Party Like a Cockapoo is coming to Berwick this summer. Picture: Steve Howell
A spokesperson from Party Like A Cockapoo said: “We are really excited for this event, the best hour of your doodles week.

"We started organising it in January of this year and held a local one in Fife together with Cockapoo Club Fife.

"We ended up having to limit entry as it was so popular, we had people coming from as far as Brechin, Cumbernauld and Kilmarnock as there was nothing like it in their areas.

"It's quite popular in England with other event companies so we wanted to make it accessible for everyone throughout Scotland, not just in the big cities.

"It's fantastic to see all the happy dogs and excited owners. Doodle mixes have a lovely temperament, they all seem to get on so well.

"Doodle owners seem to go crazy for these types of events. They love it."

The event will pop up in 14 different locations across the country.

Already the event has been a hit with around 400 tickets being sold across the 14 locations.

Tickets cost £10 at: https://buytickets.at/partylikeacockapoo

