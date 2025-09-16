One of the awards that were presented to Alexandra Blaikie during the ceremony.

A Berwick skin specialist did even better than last year at a national awards ceremony.

The IIAA (the company who distribute Environ in the UK and the founders of Advanced Nutrition Programme) host the ‘Salon of the Year Awards’ in London and as well as retaining her Therapist of the Year – Ageing accolade at the 2025 awards, she also won the overall Therapist of the Year and Best Independent Salon UK titles and was runner-up in the Therapist of the Year – Acne category.

She said: “These achievements come at an exciting time for my business. I’ve just rebranded to Alexandra Blaikie – Skin Specialist and am preparing to move into much larger premises at the historic Old Militia Stables in Berwick on September 23.

“As a proud woman in business in Berwick, I’m thrilled to be bringing award-winning skincare expertise to the town and to be recognised nationally for my work.”