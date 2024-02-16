Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Annalise Cairns and her husband, Dr Michael Cairns, moved from Northern Ireland to Northumberland six years ago and they have stayed, living near Berwick, after falling in love with the county.

After combining her role as a community nurse for the NHS with her aesthetics work, last year she decided to fully concentrate on the latter to allow her to spend more time with their young daughter.

As well as working at The Retreat in Castlegate, operating as Annalise Cairns Aesthetics, she is part of the team at Paragon Aesthetics in Newcastle.

Rising Star of the Year finalist, Annalise Cairns.

Annalise has been nominated for ‘Rising Star of the Year’ for her work at both places for the Aesthetics Awards 2024 – established by the highly respected Aesthetics Journal – and the team at Paragon is up for ‘Clinic Team of the Year’.

She said: “I am honoured to be recognised alongside the very best rising star medical practitioners across the UK and Ireland.

“Being part of two wonderful clinics has led to some unbelievable opportunities. For example, the company Teoxane recognised my work and I was part of a group of medical practitioners that was invited to Geneva to see the laboratories and receive training from a world-renowned plastic surgeon.