National accreditation for Northumberland Archives service

Northumberland Archives has once again been recognised for its outstanding work in preserving and providing access to historical records.

For the second time the department has been awarded the national standard ‘Archive Service Accreditation’ for its commitment to first class conservation, collections management and public access.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for Culture, Heritage and Libraries at Northumberland County Council, said: “Achieving reaccreditation shows that the archive service continues to operate at an exceptional level.

“The successful reaccreditation acknowledges the team’s dedication to preserving the rich history of our region – safeguarding and acquiring valuable records, creating innovative opportunities for community engagement and ensuring accessibility for researchers, historians and the public.

Sue Wood, head of archives and Cllr Jeff Watson from Northumberland County Council.Sue Wood, head of archives and Cllr Jeff Watson from Northumberland County Council.
“It recognises the skill and dedication of the team in offering the highest level of service.

“As a trusted custodian of historical records Northumberland Archives enriches the cultural and historical landscape of our region – keeping unique and irreplaceable artefacts safe for the community and future generations.”

