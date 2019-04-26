Myths, legends and Sir Bobby in the classroom

Schools all over the county are being encouraged to get involved in Northumberland Day.

The May 26 event, which aims to spread pride in the county across its towns and villages, has produced an education pack, a free resource for teachers.

It features the Matchbox Memories initiative, where pupils are asked to collect a memory relating to Northumberland from a parent or grandparent and write it on a plain matchbox, which will then be put on public display.

Activities are also built around Northumberland-born hero Sir Bobby Charlton; the county’s myths and legends; an exploration of the origin of place names; and how bees make honey.

There is a competition for schools to enter, which could see them winning a class visit from Kevin Robson, owner of landscape interpretation and tour experience provider, Ancient Britain.

Northumberland Day’s organiser, Jane Hunt, said: “Our education pack 2018 was downloaded by 89 schools, which was immense, but we would like to see all primary schools in Northumberland celebrating their county’s heroes, culture, geography, history and language by taking advantage of the 2019 pack and making it the focus of truly engaging activities in the classroom.

“Those schools that have embraced their heritage through Northumberland Day have experienced amazing outcomes and taught their pupils about their county and the identity of the county in which they live.”

The education pack can be downloaded at www.northumberlandday.co.uk

