My Pet HQ, which has been open for nearly six years in the town, is currently running a month-long discount in store.

It is also supporting a pet food bank that is helping hundreds of pets across central and south east Northumberland. People can pop-in during opening hours to drop-off food and other items.

Caroline Coppen, who along with wife Diane owns My Pet HQ, said: “We are seeing first hand how the cost of living crisis is impacting families and what they can afford to buy.

Dog customers at My Pet HQ in Morpeth.

“As a business, we want to try and help as much as we can because no-one wants to see pets going hungry. Therefore, we are offering 15 per cent off all products throughout November.

“Customers simply quote ‘Love Pet HQ’ at the checkout to redeem the offer. There is no limit to how many times a customer can use the offer during the time.

“We recently have been supporting the ‘A Helping Paw – Pet Food Bank’ based in Ashington, which offers free pet food parcels to owners struggling to feed their pets, as a drop-off point.

“There are posters in store to raise awareness of it and it is not just food that can be donated, we will also accept items such as leads, collars, blankets and litter trays.

My Pet HQ is located at 15-17 Oldgate.