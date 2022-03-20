Musicians show their support for Ukraine with concert on Berwick Town Hall steps

Organised and conducted by Nick Elwood, the performance at noon on Saturday began with a Ukrainian prayer from 1885, traditionally played on the occasions of Russia’s insurgence.

This was followed by a rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem while Berwickers stopped and stood in respectful silence. Those playing ukuleles then played and sang an edited version of Last Night I Had The Strangest Dream written by Ed Mc Curdy in 1959, but adapted for the people of Ukraine by Malcolm Bennett.

Nick said: “I wanted to bring together instrumentalists who wouldn’t normally play together to show and share our support for the people of Ukraine who are suffering.”

Musicians performing Ukrainian music on the steps of Berwick Town Hall.

The power of Facebook and word of mouth brought together representatives of the Ukulele Band from Coldingham, guitar players and brass players, including trumpet, French horn and saxophone. Clarinets formed part of the wind section.

The musicians had only managed to rehearse on their own at home beforehand, but they played expertly to a crowd, many of whom entered into the spirit of the occasion by wearing the Ukrainian colours of blue and gold.

Nick added he was delighted the way all the musicians had performed, many of whom he had not previously met.