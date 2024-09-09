An estimated 800 people attended Saturday’s show set in stunning surroundings at the Oak Tree field overlooked by the famous Drake Stone and the historic ruins of Harbottle Castle.

The show was first started in 1854 with a few cancellations due to war, floods, foot and mouth disease and the Great Depression.

Included in the many events were archery, a vintage car display, children’s entertainer with children and adult races (including an egg and spoon race), dog show, sheep show, terrier racing and many trade stands.

Visitors were treated to music from ‘Under a Northern Sky’ a folk group specially assembled for the day with world famous folk musician Kathryn Tickell accompanied by Alistair Anderson and local lad Ian Stephenson and friends.

There was a solo spot from Coquetdale’s own Rod Clements (of Lindisfarne fame) and support artists Tribe and Top Banana.

Traditional crafts such as floral art, needlework, creative writing and adult art were on show in plenty with a particularly beautiful display from Harbottle First School.

There was an absolutely magnificent showing of flowers, jams, vegetables and baking all done by local people - in total more than 150 prizes were awarded for various categories.

Many of the exhibits were later auctioned off in the Star Inn with all proceeds going to the show.

A star event which attracted a big crowd was the Cumberland and Westmorland wrestling where many different categories were involved attracting entrants from as far afield as Germany. The main event was the World Championship of the over 15 stone which after a tough bout was eventually won by Thomas Gibson who overcame a competitive James Hayhurst.

Thanks are due to everyone who attended to enjoy the day and to the committee and the many helpers who made this such a stunning event.

The Adult Trophy Winners were: Mick Brown - terrier racing; Mick Shaw - most 1st prizes in flowers; Janet Wood - best floral exhibit; David Ramsey - most prizes for vegetables; David Ramsey - best marrow; Charlotte Boxall - best embroidery; Jaquie Shaw - best patchwork/ quilt; Alison Ball - best cross stitch, crochet, embroidered; J Bickman - best water coloured art; John Tait - creative writing (prose); Margaret Rankin - creative writing (poetry); Bob Burston - best singing hinny; Sue Burston - best fruit cake; Sue Burston - best exhibit in baking; Rebecca Edmondson - baking gone wrong; Richard Mason - quoits

Children’s Trophies: Alice - best in class picture; Sophie - best cup cake; Hannah - best Lego model; Harbottle School Prize/ Marjorie Carr Shield: Curtis.

