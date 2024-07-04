Musical by Morpeth's two middle schools hailed a spectacular success
The performances, recently held over three days, showcased the range of talents of around 200 students from both schools.
In addition, past pupils from Newminster and Chantry generously contributed their skills in tech, backstage and front of house support.
The collaborative effort extended beyond the stage – with Arts Award students designing and creating an eye-catching backdrop, while other pupils crafted props and all performers sourced their own 80s costumes.
Charlotte Jones, curriculum leader of the creative arts at the schools, said: “The enthusiasm and dedication of everyone involved created an unforgettable experience that resonated with all who attended.
“The performances were a testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion of the students, staff and supporters. The choreography, led by the exceptional Kelly Coccalis, brought the production to life with incredible dancing that left the audience in awe.
“Congratulations to everyone for making FAME a spectacular success.”
Audience members were full of praise for the show, with one saying: “It was truly amazing, what talented pupils you have and also such amazing creative vision.”
Another said: “On a beautiful sunny evening, I thoroughly enjoyed Newminster/Chantry Middle Schools’ rendition of FAME. You could feel the excitement in the air and it was impossible to come away without humming that famous tune.
“The children were superb and the happiness that shone from their eyes was infectious. Well done to the principals and chorus – you were all amazing!”
