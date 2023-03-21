Music school in Blyth set to open next week, offering lessons for beginners and experienced musicians
Blyth is set have a new venue to fine tune its instrumental skills when a local musician opens a music school next week.
Kewen School of Music will throw open its doors on Monday, March 27, offering classes for musicians of all ages and abilities in a range of instruments.
Owner Callum Kewen, 26, said he “lives and breathes” music, and is excited for the business to open.
He said: “I am teaching all through the week, gigging all weekend. If I am not playing a gig, I am going to watch a gig.
“I just love live music and it is all I ever have wanted to do really. I have studied music and I could not see myself in anything else.”
Callum has been decorating the music school’s premises in Ebor House, behind St Mary’s Church on Church Street, for the last month.
There are over 80 people on the waiting list for one-to-one or group classes.
Callum added: “I have always wanted to expand my business and look for a way to grow beyond just teaching a few guitar lessons a week and, and doing some gigs.
“I used to work for a tutor in Gosforth who did a similar thing and got other tutors in and was able to expand her business, and I always thought I would love to do that one day.
“There have been a lot of obstacles in the way but coming out of Covid and finding the ideal place that is not right next door to houses, I think it is the next logical step for expanding my business.”