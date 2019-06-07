Music festival all set to make a return after a year’s break

The famous Alnwick Music Festival will make a return later this year after a 12-month break.

Organisers have been hard at work booking top artists from around the country and will be hosting three days of music, spoken word and workshops to please all ages.

Dan Walsh is among those appearing at Alnwick Music Festival.

The festival will be held at Barneyside, next to The Alnwick Garden, from Friday, August 9, until Sunday, August 11, with artists performing across two stages.

There will be craft stalls, food vendors, licensed bar and children’s rides, as well as a ceilidh to celebrate the best of music and dance.

Among the sessions and workshops taking place are ukelele for beginners, sword dancing, washboard and family ceilidh.

Scottish folk superstars The Tannahill Weavers will be performing on Saturday night, and will be sure to entertain.

Award-winning folk artist, and Newcastle University graduate, Dan Walsh will be headlining on the Sunday night, alongside internationally acclaimed concertina player Alistair Anderson.

Other performers lined up are Brothers Gillespie and guests, The Bottle Bank Band, The Caffreys, Ian K Brown, Riff Raff, and more.

Festival Committee Trustee Dave Wearn said: “I am so thrilled to see these amazing artists come to Alnwick this year.

“We’ll be seeing international stars alongside local singer-songwriters, plus buskers and street performers in the town, so we’re sure there’ll be something to please everyone.

“We’re especially thrilled to welcome Taffy Thomas MBE – Britain’s first Storyteller Laureate – who will be captivating children and adults alike with tales from his 300 story repertoire”

This year’s festival comes after 2018’s cancellation, which disappointed many involved.

Dave added: “We were sad to cancel last year’s festival but it means we are able to put on an even better event this year – we have to say a huge thank you to The Alnwick Garden for letting us use this fantastic venue.”

Tickets for the festival are now on sale via the Alnwick Festival website http://alnwickmusicfestival.co.uk/