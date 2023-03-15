Work on transforming Bridge Street in the town centre is expected to start later this year.

The Bridge Street Improvement Scheme is a key part of the £70m Energising Blyth regeneration programme, and is being funded by the UK Government’s Future High Streets Fund and Northumberland County Council.

The council’s Cabinet committee has now formally approved the project, so work is now expected to get underway later this year.

The project includes new lighting, paving, street furniture and greenery to make Bridge Street a welcoming gateway into the town, with a similar look and feel to the recent improvements in Bowes Street.

A new dedicated cycle path and traffic calming will be introduced at key crossing points between the Market Place and the roundabout to the East of Bridge Street, making the area safer while still maintaining access for a range of vehicles.

The council is currently seeking feedback on the plans from residents, businesses and the taxi trade in the area.

Following recent drop-in events in the town centre, an online survey on the project is also running at https://nland.cc/BridgeStreet but people need to be quick to get their comments in, as it closes on Friday.

There will be further news later this year about the final design prior to construction work beginning.

Councillor Wojciech Ploszaj, Cabinet Member for Business at Northumberland County Council, said: “We’re delighted to have reached this latest milestone on the regeneration of Blyth.

“Bridge Street is a key part of the town centre and this is a key scheme in making the town centre a more welcoming, safe, attractive and better connected place.

“The improvements will make the street much more accessible for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers. We are currently seeking views on the scheme and will confirm the final scheme design and the schedule of works later this year prior to work getting underway."

Mayor Warren Taylor, Blyth Town Council said: “This is such an exciting time for Blyth. We would encourage residents and business to get involved to find out more and feedback on the new plans for Bridge Street.