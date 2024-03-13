Rachael Hamilton MSP, centre, with Adam Gregg and Sarah Allanson from the British Holiday & Home Parks Association (Scotland).

Rachael Hamilton went along to Coldstream Holiday Park as she was interested in hearing about how it is pioneering green getaways.

Adam Gregg, along with his father Chris, have put sustainability at the heart of their business plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opened in 2021, they have invested much time and energy into creating an environment which, according to Adam, gives the same VIP treatment to nature as it does to its guests.

Sited on the banks of the Tweed, with spectacular views of the Cheviot Hills, holiday homes on the park are sited to minimise their visual impact with natural screening.

Shielded low-level lighting also allows visitors to enjoy the night skies and holiday accommodation offers high levels of energy efficiency to help reduce the business’s carbon footprint.

The grounds and surroundings play host to a wide variety of wildlife including deer, water voles and badgers – and attract many different resident and migratory birds, including protected species.

The family plans to plant many additional indigenous trees and shrubs, as well as creating new wildlife habitats and sowing wild flowers on which honey bees and butterflies can forage.

The MSP said: “It was fantastic to mark Scottish Tourism Month at this family’s holiday park in Coldstream.

“Tourism is a vital cog in the local economy of the Borders and it is great to see the family supporting local jobs and promoting effective conservation of the environment.

“Thank you to Adam and his team for taking the time and showing me what they’re doing to keep the Borders tourism industry moving in the right direction.”

There are holiday caravans and lodges both to rent and to own on the park, and there are pitches for camping, touring caravans and motorhomes.

Adam said: “Interest in the type of high-end sustainable holidays we provide is extremely strong and we are grateful for the backing and encouragement of our MSP.”