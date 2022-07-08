MP's delight at Apprenticeship Fair turnout

The event in Cramlington at Concordia Leisure Centre and the Cramlington Hub brought together employers and support organisations with residents so they could explore the opportunities that apprenticeships offer.

It was hosted by the Purpose Coalition alongside Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy and bp, and was organised in collaboration with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Northumberland County Council.

Reed in Partnership and the DWP were on hand to help with CV writing and other employability skills.

Ian Levy MP, right, and Alex Burghart MP at the Apprenticeship Fair.

Alex Burghart MP, the Minister for Skills and Apprenticeships at the time of the fair, made the long journey up from London to speak at the event.

Many of those who attended were sixth formers or recent school and college leavers. Adults looking for a new career also came along.

More than 30 businesses, including some of the region’s largest who are actively recruiting, were in attendance.

Mr Levy said: “Britishvolt and JDR Cables were both sharing their ambitious plans for apprenticeship recruitment.

“There were too many businesses to mention, but the Cramlington pharmaceutical sector was well represented by Sterling Pharma Solutions and Quotient Sciences, retail by Specsavers and the public sector by the Army, RAF, Navy and Northumberland County Council.

“I am already receiving feedback that people have signed up for apprenticeships with employers they met at the fair and others are considering more than one option.