MP speaks out over respect for disabled

A North East MP is visiting Alnwick next month to speak about promoting respect for the disabled.

Emma Lewell-Buck, Labour MP for South Shields, will talk about her own experiences of being dyspraxic (developmental co-ordination disorder), as well as the continued ‘hostile environment’ affecting so many people in the region.

She will be speaking at a public meeting arranged by Berwick Labour Party’s Disabled Members Group as part of its campaign for a just social security system. She will also talk about her pride at being able to be open about being dyspraxic (developmental co-ordination disorder).

Group chairman Sarah Roelofs said: “We want a system that treats disabled people with dignity and respect, as equal citizens, supporting rather than punishing them.”

The meeting is at noon on June 29, at the St James Centre, Pottergate. Contact sreqwerty@gmail.com