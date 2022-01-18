MP pleased with "successful" meetings about Storm Arwen

Picture taken during the public meeting in Bellingham.

The MP for the Hexham constituency has also said that residents came forward with recommendations that will help improve community resilience ahead of future storm events.

The meetings were held at Darras Hall Primary School in Ponteland last Thursday and Bellingham Town Hall last Friday.

They were an opportunity for the views of Mr Opperman’s constituents to be heard by representatives of the various stakeholders that were involved in responding to the devastating consequences of the late November storm.

Representatives from Northern Powergrid, Northumbrian Water and Northumberland County Council, among other organisations, were in attendance to answer questions.

Evidence from the meetings will form a report, which will be sent to Ofgem to be considered as part of its review.

Mr Opperman said: “I am grateful for the excellent contributions from the attendees at the meetings in Ponteland and Bellingham.

“Both meetings proved to be successful events and I look forward to using evidence from the meetings in a report, which I will be sending to Ofgem to be considered for their review.