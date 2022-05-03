MP meets with new boss of Alnwick Playhouse

MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has met with Damian Cruden, the new artistic director of Alnwick Playhouse.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 1:19 pm
Updated Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 1:22 pm

He is looking to build on the work carried out by outgoing director Jo Potts following the venue’s £3.3m refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Ms Trevelyan said: “We are so fortunate to have such a wonderful artistic hub here in Alnwick with the Playhouse, and I am looking forward to seeing how Damian builds on that. It was a pleasure to meet him and to chat to the rest of the team at the Playhouse.

"My last visit was to see the incredible refurbishment works just before Covid hit, so it is great to be back now that the community can make full use of its fantastic asset once more.”

Damian Cruden with Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan