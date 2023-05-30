Hundreds of high speed trains pass through every day on journeys to and from Scotland but just two services a day, operated by Northern Trains to and from Newcastle, stop to pick up and drop off passengers.

The Berwick MP is now backing local campaigners in their call for some of the five daily TransPennine Express services between Newcastle and Edinburgh to call in.

“I have had countless local people in the Chathill area ask me to help improve the rural train service in our constituency,” said Ms Trevelyan.

Chathill station.

"Supporting our rural communities and services is one of my top priorities, especially pressing for much-needed rail improvements.

"Even worse than TransPennine Express’s recent poor performance though, for constituents stuck with the ‘Chathill Flyer’ in particular, the two desperately slow trains a day to Newcastle that they face, while five Trans Pennine Express high-speed trains fly through, simply aren’t good enough.

“There is clear demand for more and quicker trains calling at Chathill from local people, and this would reduce traffic and parking congestion around Alnmouth and Berwick, where people currently drive too.”

The early train leaves Newcastle at 5.57am, arriving in Chathill at 6.47am. It leaves at 7.08am but takes 74 minutes to reach Newcastle at 8.22am.

An evening train leaves Newcastle at 5.57pm, arriving in Chathill at 6.55pm before leaving again at 7.15pm, arriving in Newcastle at 8.14pm.

The service has previously been described as ‘appalling’ by Bamburgh ward county councillor Guy Renner-Thompson.

A recent survey carried out to assess demand from the communities of Bamburgh, North Sunderland, Seahouses, Beadnell and Ellingham highlighted considerable demand for more local rail services.

“I’ve set out the case to the Transport Secretary – and I’ll keep pressing management of our local train operators too – but I need your help to make the strongest case,” says Ms Trevelyan in her regular newsletter.

“To help me set out the benefits of additional calls at Chathill, you – and your friends and neighbours – can sign my petition.”