Ian Lavery, the MP for Wansbeck, spent the afternoon with Year 6 children at St Aidan’s Catholic Primary as part of their learning about parliamentary democracy.

The Labour politician had been due to accompany the group around the Palace of Westminster in July, but was forced to cancel after contracting coronavirus.

This was planned following a similar trip which successfully went ahead last year with the previous year 6 cohort.

Head boy Jonathan Stephen and head girl Sophie Scott.

Head teacher Michael Moran said: “There was a wide range of things discussed. They talked about his background and where he grew up, working as a miner, and what his role involves as an MP.

“They all felt incredibly comfortable with him, and he was willing to discuss anything they asked, from advice on being elected to the School Council to what he thought of Boris Johnson.

“The children really enjoyed Ian’s visit. He was really down to earth and had an excellent manner with them.”

Mr Lavery, who has been an MP since 2010, is a former miner and ex-leader of the National Union of Mineworkers.

Mr Moran said: “We asked Ian specifically because, not only is he their local MP, but he grew up a few hundred yards away from the school.

“We wanted to show the children what a difference someone from their community can make, and how they should aspire to do the same.”

The MP also spoke with the 12 contenders for head boy and head girl during his visit, offering advice on their election.

Successful head girl candidate Sophie Scott said: “He was very nice and answered all our questions.

“He inspired me to go for what I want to do, and that if I work hard for what I want, I can and will achieve it.”

New head boy Jonathan Stephen added: “He gave me knowledge and advice on how to win votes, and this helped me achieve my goal of becoming head boy.

