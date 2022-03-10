MP backs community's bid to buy Northumberland pub

Anne-Marie Trevelyan with Louise Giddens, Paul Burns (brown jacket, pale trousers) and Neill Berry (blue jacket and trousers) of the steering committee, plus Coun Colin Hardy.

The MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed joined community campaigners in Horncliffe last Friday to hear more about their work as they aim to purchase The Fishers Arms.

The pub closed in October 2021, but villagers have grouped together and have managed to procure ‘Asset of Community Value’ (ACV) status for it.

To meet the regulations for ACVs, they need to raise a significant sum of money and the deadline is March 29. However, there has been strong support for the community buyout so far and although £296,000 is the target amount, this figure is likely to reduce because the team has been offered a considerable amount of volunteer labour.

Ms Trevelyan met Louise Giddens, Paul Burns and Neill Berry from the pub buyout steering group, along with local county councillor Colin Hardy.

The group talked through their business plan with her and explained why they are so keen to ensure the pub is returned to community use. They also plan to refurbish the pub and ensure it sells local produce.

Ms Trevelyan said: “It was fantastic to meet the team and read through their business plan, which is truly impressive, as are the fundraising efforts that have taken place.

“For Horncliffe, The Fishers Arms is more than a pub, it is the heart of the community.