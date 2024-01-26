News you can trust since 1854
Movement for Good Awards: Northumberland residents encouraged to nominate a charity to receive a share of £1million

Now in its sixth year after returning once again, Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards initiative is giving residents in Northumberland the opportunity to nominate a charity of their choice to receive £1,000.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 26th Jan 2024, 12:40 GMT
Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group.

As in previous years, the awards will see more than £1million donated to charities across the UK and Ireland.

There will also be a series of special draws where charities operating within specific sectors can be nominated to receive a grant of £5,000.

Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK.

“Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do.”

Northumberland residents can quickly and easily nominate a good cause online at www.movementforgood.com – the timetable of draws can be viewed at the same website and donations will be announced throughout the year. Winners will be drawn at random.

