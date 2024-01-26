Movement for Good Awards: Northumberland residents encouraged to nominate a charity to receive a share of £1million
As in previous years, the awards will see more than £1million donated to charities across the UK and Ireland.
There will also be a series of special draws where charities operating within specific sectors can be nominated to receive a grant of £5,000.
Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK.
“Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do.”
Northumberland residents can quickly and easily nominate a good cause online at www.movementforgood.com – the timetable of draws can be viewed at the same website and donations will be announced throughout the year. Winners will be drawn at random.