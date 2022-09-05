Move date for Post Office services in Choppington revealed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be housed within the Premier store, 21-22 The Square – with longer opening hours.

The current branch at 16 The Square, Choppington, will close temporarily on Wednesday, September 28 at 2pm.

The branch will re-open at the Premier store on Thursday, September 29, at 1pm.

Choppington Post Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After relocation, opening hours will be Monday to Saturday: 9am – 8pm; Sunday: 10am – 8pm.

This will offer 76 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.