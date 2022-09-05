News you can trust since 1854
Move date for Post Office services in Choppington revealed

Choppington Post Office will move to a new location around the corner later this month.

By Andrew Coulson
Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:07 pm

It will be housed within the Premier store, 21-22 The Square – with longer opening hours.

The current branch at 16 The Square, Choppington, will close temporarily on Wednesday, September 28 at 2pm.

The branch will re-open at the Premier store on Thursday, September 29, at 1pm.

Choppington Post Office.

After relocation, opening hours will be Monday to Saturday: 9am – 8pm; Sunday: 10am – 8pm.

This will offer 76 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.

This will be an extra 29 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week.

