Two Northumberland mountain rescue teams have been formally recognised for their contributions to the community with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The award was presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland, Dr Caroline Pryer, at a special ceremony at Northumberland County Hall, celebrating the dedication and professionalism of the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team (NNPMRT) and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team (NOTMRT).

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award given to local volunteer groups in the UK and is a testament to the exceptional commitment shown by both volunteer-led teams, who work tirelessly providing search and rescue assistance to those in need across Northumberland and beyond.

Dr Pryer highlighted the importance of the teams’ work: “I have been enormously impressed by the commitment of all the volunteers of both Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team working together to ensure a fully professional, effective and efficient rescue service covering Northumbria Police area.”

From left to right is Iain Nixon of Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team, Sir Humphry Wakefield (president of Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team), Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland Dr Caroline Pryer and Keith Briggs of North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team. Picture: Kate Buckingham.

Mark Silmon, chairman of the North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team, added: “As volunteers we give up our time and effort to help people we have never met and, on most occasions, due to the nature of the call we never will again. This award in some ways recognises this selfless act by our volunteers.”

Andy Mace, former chairman of the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team, echoed the sentiment: “People don’t join Mountain Rescue Team to win awards, but when our teams win an award, and particularly one as significant and special as a King’s Award, it serves as reminder of the importance of the work the volunteers deliver and the impact they have had and continue to have as a critical part of the emergency services.”

Together, NNPMRT and NOTMRT have responded to nearly 80 incidents this year, from aiding lost walkers and injured climbers to assisting the rural communities during severe weather and flooding events. Their close collaboration with local authorities, emergency services, and communities ensures that Northumberland remains a safe and welcoming place for all.

Andy added: “It’s an award to our support team, our operational support, and our operational members. It’s an important time for everyone to take a quiet moment and be proud of their contribution to the teams and to everyone we help.”