Tim and Becky in their hired motorhome.

He was inspired after spending a week with Trudi and Adam Lilley, founders of motorhome hire company, Hey Campers, while filming Channel Five’s Million Pound Motorhomes.

Tim, 31, explains: “It seemed like such a fun thing to do, to hit the open road in one of their vehicles – and to throw a marriage proposal into the mix too.

“Since we’ve been together, Becky and I love to spend time walking and visiting new places and although we’ve camped together in a campervan in the past, we’d never been away in a motorhome. When I started planning how I might propose, it just felt like the right fit for us as a couple.”

Tim met Becky Clayton, 29, over six years ago when they both worked on CBBC.

Currently residing in Abington, Northampton, Tim is a freelance camera operator while Becky works in the BBC’s User Experience (UX) Department.

After letting friends and family in on the plans, the couple collected Oakley – a popular four-berth vehicle with island bed, from Hey Campers and headed north for a whistlestop tour of Yorkshire, Northumberland and the Borders.

Visiting Holy Island, Berwick, Castle Howard and Alnwick during the long weekend staycation, Tim chose picturesque Alnmouth to get down on one knee.

Tim Benson and Becky Clayton at Alnmouth.

He managed to capture the whole proposal on film, thanks to his drone, which he used to distract Becky as he prepared himself.

Tim says: “We were taking a walk over a high coastal path in Alnmouth and I said to Becky that it would make great footage, so I sent the drone up.

"As I prepared to take the ring out of my bag for the proposal, I asked her to hold the drone controls so I could get another battery. When she turned around, I was in position. Thankfully she said yes!”

The happy couple plan to marry next spring.

Tim concludes: “The whole motorhoming experience from start to finish was great.”

So much so that they are planning another trip in August.