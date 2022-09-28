The accident took place in Station Road, Bedlington.

The accident happened outside a Spar petrol station in Station Road, Bedlington, shortly before noon today (Wednesday).

Police said emergency services attended the scene and the man's injuries, although serious, were not expected to be life-threatening.

A Northumbrian police spokeswoman said: "At 11.55am today we received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a motorbike on Station Road, Bedlington.

"Emergency services attended the scene and the male rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with head injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries."