At about 6.20pm last Tuesday (September 13), officers were called to a collision involving a motorcycle and a car on the A192 near the Victoria and Albert Inn, on Seaton Terrace.

Emergency services attended the scene and the rider, 27-year-old Jack Armstrong, of New Hartley, Blyth, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sadly on Friday (September 16), three days after the collision, Jack passed away in hospital.

The collision happened on the A192 in Seaton Delaval.

His family are being supported by specialist family liaison officers at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Inspector Sarah Munnelly, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “Our thoughts are with Jack’s family at this devastating time and I’d ask that their privacy is continued to be respected as they attempt to come to terms with the events of the last week.

“Any death on our roads is a tragedy, but it is especially poignant when it involves somebody so young who had their full life ahead of them. We will continue to offer his family any support they need.

“A full investigation was launched immediately after the collision and we are continuing to carry out a range of enquiries to try and give the family the answers they deserve as to the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I am today re-appealing to anybody who believes they saw this incident, or who has information that could assist our investigation, to come forward."