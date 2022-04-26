Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Blyth

Police, paramedics and the Great North Air Ambulance are all in attendance at the collision on Renwick Road, in Blyth, near Blyth Civic Centre just after 2.30pm today (Tuesday).
The motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital in Newcastle with injuries not believed to be life threatening.
The road has since re-opened.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 2.40pm today (Tuesday), we received a report of a collision involving a van and a motorcycle on Renwick Road in Blyth.
“The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, has been airlifted to the RVI, with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
“The road has now re-opened.”