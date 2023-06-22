Motorcycle safety signs put up across Northumberland in bid to help save lives

There have been four fatal collisions involving motorcycles in the county already this year, each with differing circumstances.

The tragedies have prompted Northumberland County Council to fund more than 100 road safety signs specifically aimed at motorcycle riders and drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department and Operation Dragoon road safety team have also run a number of recent operations to help increase the safety of motorcycle riders.

More than 100 motorcycle safety signs have been put up across Northumberland.

Chief Inspector Ian Cutty, of Northumbria Police, said: “We all need to play our part in keeping each other safe on our roads – and we hope these signs reinforce that message.

“Whether you’re behind the wheel of a car or riding a motorcycle, we are asking everyone to be more aware and considerate of others.

“The other person in that vehicle or on that motorcycle has a family or friends, and by changing the way we think and act whilst on our roads every single day, we could ultimately help to save lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have seen first-hand the absolute devastation caused by serious and fatal collisions – families ripped apart and futures destroyed, and often they are entirely avoidable.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness, added: “This signage has been carefully rolled out along roads known to be danger hotspots.

"The signs show we are responding to community concerns around safety and we will monitor their impact on keeping rural road users safer.”

Cllr Colin Horncastle, deputy chair of Northumberland Fire Authority, and himself a keen biker, added: “Northumberland is a beautiful county and it’s easy to see why it attracts thousands of bikers each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we have thousands of miles of very rural roads which can be challenging for all users – with blind summits, sharp bends, livestock, car drivers and pedestrians all on the highway.

“We hope people take heed of this messaging – it’s very simple but can save lives.”

In 2021, 310 motorcycle riders died on UK roads - a nine per cent increase from 2020.