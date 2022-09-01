Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon Tarmey from Matfen and daughter Ashleigh Foster, who lives in Dubai, are aiming to raise £1,500 for Mind.

In 2021, Ashleigh challenged herself to complete the world-famous half marathon pushing her mother in her wheelchair.

Sharon was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 1986, at the age of 21, but she has never let it stop her.

Ashleigh Foster and Sharon Tarmey pictured during last year's Great North Run.

Ashleigh said: “Last year we decided to do the Great North Run, just to see if it could be done.

“We had never trained for it, never even run together, and purchased a hardier wheelchair the day before the half marathon.

“We completed it – it was euphoric and demonstrated that anything can be done when you put your mind to it.

“Doing it again this year and raising money for a cause we feel very strongly about has been super motivating in training and fundraising. We want to raise awareness and break the stigma around mental health, having seen so many of our own friends and family affected with mental health problems.

“I have also struggled with anxiety for many years and feel that no-one should face mental health problems alone.”

Ian O’Reilly, head of community and events fundraising at Mind, said: “We are really grateful to Ashleigh and Sharon for choosing to support Mind through the Great North Run half marathon and we wish them well.”