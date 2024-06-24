Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jane & Harry has left its ‘hidden-gem’ status behind as it moves into a bigger and better premises on the main street of Alnmouth.

After spending their first few years located at the side of their family-run pub, The Red Lion, mother and daughter Jane and Harriet (Harry) McHugh moved into a more visible shop on Northumberland Street.

Jane and Harry first opened their lifestyle gift shop during the Covid pandemic, selling everything from their own brands Plain Jane and Just Harry to jewellery and homeware by the creative minds of local artists and designers.

Harry said: “Being down the back of the Red Lion, we were sort of off the beaten track so I’m hoping that the footfall will be much better here.

Harry opened the new shop for Jane & Harry in Alnmouth.

"We used to get a lot of people saying ‘I didn’t know you were here’ and they’d been visiting Alnmouth for a few years, so it will be nice to have more of a forefront on the main street.”

Although the little nook made a good name for itself, moving into a better position was the dream. Luckily, well-timed conversation with the tenant of Northumbria Coast & Country Cottages resulted as the stepping stone for relocating.