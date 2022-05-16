(L-R) Stacey Mein, her son Frankie, and her mother Dawn.

Stacey Meins, 35, currently works as a children’s play worker, and her mother Dawn, 57 works as a support worker.

The two will be facing a 26.2 mile hike which begins at Alnwick Castle and ends at Bamburgh Castle.

The hike route hugs the Northumberland coastline and is hosted by Macmillan Cancer Support.

The hike will begin on July 16 this year.

Organisers are asking participants to raise a minimum of £250 to support those living with cancer as they battle the disease.

Stacey is no stranger to a challenge, having took part in the Great North Run for around with years, along with many other charity events, with the goal of challenging herself whilst simultaneously raising money for many different charities throughout the years gone by.

Dawn, on the other hand, is new to taking part in charity events such as the hike, with the Northumberland Mighty Hike being her first.

However, just like her daughter, Dawn enjoys a challenge, and is looking to support and help her daughter Stacey in her efforts.

Stacey said: “I just like to do different events and challenges just to raise awareness and to try to raise money for different charities.

"I know that Macmillan is a huge help to people within Blyth, and so when I saw the 26.2 mile Macmillan Mighty Hike, it was something I had never done before.

"It’s a bit of both, personally just trying to achieve something but also doing it for a good cause as well.”

She added: “She [Dawn] is looking forward to the hike, she thinks it will be a challenge.

“We have been going out on practice walks to Whitley Bay, increasing our miles bit by bit.”

Stacey also recently held a coffee morning to raise money for Macmillan, with many local cake shops donating cakes, cupcakes, teacakes and other sweet and savoury condiments to the event.

The event raised £250 and attracted approximately 25 people from within the local community.

A masquerade ball was also held at the Comrades Club in Blyth, and included raffles and LED decorations.