News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
The most sought after wedding venues in Northumberland according to online searches have been revealed.The most sought after wedding venues in Northumberland according to online searches have been revealed.
The most sought after wedding venues in Northumberland according to online searches have been revealed.

Most sought after wedding venues in Northumberland according to online searches

Are you planning a wedding for later this year or next year (or 2025)? There are a range of beautiful settings in Northumberland that are licensed marriage venues.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 13th Sep 2023, 17:42 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 17:43 BST

Forbes Advisor used online analytics tool Ahrefs to find the most sought after wedding venues in different regions and counties according to online searches across various platforms.

And here are the top nine for Northumberland over the past year based on these searches – described as ‘UK combined annual search volumes’.

Where they have the same number, the venues are divided by alphabetical order.

Newton Hall is first with 7,200 UK combined annual search volumes.

1. Newton Hall

Newton Hall is first with 7,200 UK combined annual search volumes. Photo: Nop

Photo Sales
Matfen Hall is second with 5,400.

2. Matfen Hall

Matfen Hall is second with 5,400. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Bamburgh Castle is third with 3,360.

3. Bamburgh Castle

Bamburgh Castle is third with 3,360. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Healey Barn is joint fourth with 3,000.

4. Healey Barn

Healey Barn is joint fourth with 3,000. Photo: Andrew Coulson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandForbes