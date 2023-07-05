News you can trust since 1854
There are so many beautiful spots in Northumberland.

Most popular Northumberland locations on tourism website to help plan a trip to the county

Some will already have their summer holidays booked, but others may still be looking – especially if they are planning to stay in the UK or even do day trips in their local area.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 5th Jul 2023, 19:11 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 19:12 BST

Northumberland is becoming more popular each year with its stunning coastal spots and market towns.

To help you choose where to go if you are among those still looking, here are the top 10 searched locations of 2022 on the Visit Northumberland website.

Holy Island's picture-perfect views make it a great spot to visit. With popular cafes and pubs and many walking routes, the island is ideal for a day trip or a staycation.

1. Holy Island

Holy Island's picture-perfect views make it a great spot to visit. With popular cafes and pubs and many walking routes, the island is ideal for a day trip or a staycation. Photo: Paul Burrows

Seahouses is a popular holiday destination. Alongside a stunning harbour and beach, the village is also known for its fish and chip shops.

2. Seahouses

Seahouses is a popular holiday destination. Alongside a stunning harbour and beach, the village is also known for its fish and chip shops. Photo: Contributed

Amble has a lovely harbour and several decent pubs and restaurants.

3. Amble

Amble has a lovely harbour and several decent pubs and restaurants. Photo: Jane Coltman

Bamburgh Castle is a magnet for tourists and has featured in Hollywood films. The village is also well known for its stunning beach and popular cafes and pubs.

4. Bamburgh

Bamburgh Castle is a magnet for tourists and has featured in Hollywood films. The village is also well known for its stunning beach and popular cafes and pubs. Photo: Stephen Pemberton

