Nature-inspired arts projects run by a Northumberland creative learning charity have been helping young people in the county to connect with their local environment.

Mortal Fools, based in Ashington, set up two programmes in partnership with Natural England with the aim of improving the well-being of young people and provoking creative responses to nature.

The charity ran weekly sessions in autumn 2023 at YMCA Northumberland and a 12 week programme at Duke’s Secondary School in Ashington. Creative activities included drama exercises, collage and zine making, creative writing, and sound design.

Helen Ferguson, creative producer at Mortal Fools, described the projects as “a great example of two different organisations inspiring one another’s work.”

The project was a collaboration between Mortal Fools and Natural England. (Photo by Mortal Fools)

She said: “Through the project, we learnt a lot about the young people’s lives, the things they care about, and what is special to them about their local area.

“The project was also a testament to the power of creativity as a tool to draw out insights and contributions from young people, who may normally not share their thoughts or engage.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the team at Natural England and after seeing the benefits of integrating the outdoors into our work supporting children and young people with intersectional needs, we are looking forward to doing more.”

Christine Venus, Natural England’s deputy director for Northumbria, added: “Once again, we see how nature-based activities are a powerful force for improving physical and mental well-being and for building confidence.

Work created during the programme at Duke's Secondary School was presented at a creative showcase. (Photo by Mortal Fools)

“We will continue doing everything we can to make the natural world more accessible for all.”

A total of 22 young people were involved in the projects, with 13 earning an Explore Arts Award for their work.

The Duke’s Secondary School programme ended with a creative showcase, where invited guests could see what participants had worked on and experience the audio installations students had created.

Natalie Cain, the school’s head of alternative provision, said: “Our students have thrived during this project. The natural beauty of our surroundings has been brought into the classroom and enabled the students to connect learning and our local natural spaces.