The challenge to climb Britain’s highest mountain was in aid of Young Lives vs Cancer (formerly CLIC Sargent), which is Morrisons national charity partner.

Around 250 employees from all over the country, including eight from Amble, took part on August 14.

The team of Kevin Smith, Gemma Bell, Deb Curtis, Cameron Brown, Rebbeka Johnson, Marion McKenzie Long, Rachael Briggs and Cat Glen raised around £2,000.

Morrisons Amble staff at the end of the challenge.

Marion, community champion, said “ It was an incredible experience and we are all very pleased to have raised so much for Young Lives vs Cancer.

"There was thick fog at the top of Ben Nevis so we didn’t get the chance to see the amazing scenery but at least we can see the fruits of our labour as The Morrisons Foundation offer colleagues the chance to apply for matching grants, so hopefully if we are successful with our application we should raise around £4,000, fingers crossed.”

