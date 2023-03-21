In just a matter of days, residents and visitors to the town will be able to enjoy the new state-of-the-art facilities that include a six-lane swimming pool with spectator gallery, a learner pool and a four-court sports hall.

The centre, funded by Northumberland County Council and operated and managed by Active Northumberland, will also contain a spa facility, a new gym and fitness area, a dedicated cycling (spinning) studio and two other fitness studios, a cafe area and soft play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jeff Watson, the county council’s cabinet member for healthy lives, said: “This is a really exciting time for the town and what I would like to say to the residents of Morpeth and beyond is that it is your centre, so please try and use it if you can.

One of the two swimming pools at the new centre.

“Whatever your age, the new centre offers something for everyone with lots of opportunities for fun, for fitness and relaxation.”

The development on Gas House Lane will also incorporate the town’s library, a council customer service centre and Northumberland Skills’ new learning facility for school leavers and adults to support post-16 education and employment opportunities. These services will be managed by the county council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland said: “We are looking forward to welcoming new members and customers to the new centre for the very first time.

“The Riverside Leisure Centre will be running its full programme until Wednesday, March 29. Please remember you can use your membership at all Active Northumberland centres until the new centre in Morpeth opens.”

The new centre has been designed by GT3 Architect and Willmott Dixon Ltd was the official contractor. Advance Northumberland has overseen the project management.

Morpeth North county councillor David Bawn said: “It’s fantastic news that the building of this centre has crossed the finishing line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It really is a state-of-the-art new facility which will cater for the whole community and will transform sport and leisure provision in the town.”

To find out more about Active Northumberland membership options, go to www.activenorthumberland.org.uk/morpeth-sports-leisure-centre