Morpeth's Floral Clock looking lovely once again
The clock was initially gifted to the Borough of Morpeth in 1972 and it was restored in June 2018 following a fundraising campaign by the Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock.
Since then, the Friends have made various improvements to protect the clock and improve its visibility – including a heritage information board – and it is installed and maintained by Northumberland County Council (NCC).
A spokesperson for the group said: “We are delighted to have our clock planted once again for the summer and looking resplendent in beautiful Carlisle Park.
“Many thanks to NCC park staff Brian Ford and team for a superb planting job.
“The clock played an important part in Morpeth’s success in the Northumbria and Britain in Bloom competitions.
“For more information and if you would like to support our floral clock, contact us via our Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock Facebook page.”
