Morpeth’s floral clock has special planting to commemorate D-Day
Morpeth’s floral clock in Carlisle Park is looking beautiful following the summer planting by a specialist team from Northumberland County Council in time to commemorate D-Day on June 6, 1944.
The traditional carpet bedding scheme spells out ‘Lest we forget – 80 years’ and includes a red poppy in the centre.
The clock is maintained and planted by a community partnership between Northumberland County Council and the Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock, with the support of the people of Morpeth.
It was originally presented to the Borough of Morpeth by James Fairbairn Smith Esq of Detroit on July 10, 1972 to commemorate the four years of office as Mayor of the Borough of his friend Alderman Bertram Jobson.
The Friends welcome donations towards the upkeep of the clock c/o TSB, Newgate Street, Morpeth.
