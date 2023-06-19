News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed

Morpeth's Floral Clock catching the eye with its new theme

Morpeth’s Floral Clock in Carlisle Park is looking lovely following its summer planting.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST

The traditional carpet bedding scheme is always planted in early June to avoid the risk of frost. This year, it has a Coronation theme and it was sorted just in time for the official birthday of King Charles III last Saturday.

The clock was gifted to the Borough of Morpeth in 1972 by James Fairbairn Smith to commemorate four years of office as Mayor by his friend Alderman Bertram Jobson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the last five years, it has been managed by a community partnership of the Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock, who raise the money for the planting, and Northumberland County Council, which offers its support, labour and expertise.

This year, the floral clock has a Coronation theme.This year, the floral clock has a Coronation theme.
This year, the floral clock has a Coronation theme.
Related topics:MorpethNorthumberland County CouncilCharles IIICoronation