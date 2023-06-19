The traditional carpet bedding scheme is always planted in early June to avoid the risk of frost. This year, it has a Coronation theme and it was sorted just in time for the official birthday of King Charles III last Saturday.

The clock was gifted to the Borough of Morpeth in 1972 by James Fairbairn Smith to commemorate four years of office as Mayor by his friend Alderman Bertram Jobson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the last five years, it has been managed by a community partnership of the Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock, who raise the money for the planting, and Northumberland County Council, which offers its support, labour and expertise.