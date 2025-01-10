Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In 1967, Bridget Gubbins hitchhiked over the Atlas mountains of Morocco to the Sahara with her student friend, where she celebrated her 21st birthday on the open back of a lorry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This winter, in contrast, she and her husband Bill walked through villages undergoing repair from the devastating earthquake of September 2023 that killed and seriously injured thousands of people and destroyed a number of buildings.

Describing what she saw and some of the people she met, Bridget said: “We were walking along earthen pathways in the village of Tamassit near Asni. Women peep at us from their doorways, smiling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are Amazigh people who live in the mountains south of Marrakesh. Some men are digging great holes for steel foundations for their replacement homes. Others are building walls of grey concrete breeze blocks.

Bridget Gubbins with some of the children she and Bill met in the village.

“A young man called Jawad is on the way to the mosque. He stops and chats, pleased to explain about the earthquake and to speak a few words of English.

“We find a tiny shop near the mosque. Little boys have been attracted by the strangers who are walking between their houses. I decide to buy some sweets for them and this starts a game.

“I ask one boy if he likes lollipops. Imitating my strange (to him) English language, he says ‘I like lollipops’. He receives his prize with a big smile and soon we have a little group around us, one after the other saying ‘I like lollipops’ and enjoying the fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are invited to share a couscous dinner. The family lives in two small, rented rooms while they slowly raise the funds to repair their house higher up the mountain.

Bridget and Bill were invited to share a couscous dinner.

“Two years after the earthquake, this expensive work is still not complete. We leave a small donation.

“These tiny gestures of friendship between the villagers and two visitors from Morpeth are not much perhaps, but after we leave it is something to smile and chat about over the afternoon glasses of mint tea.”

Bridget’s book, Hit the Road, Gals, is part of the newly published Hay Girl trilogy. Written under her maiden name, Bridget Ashton, it is available on Amazon.