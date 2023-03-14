Sue Mowbray and Sussex Spaniel Luna were among the Best of Breed winners at Crufts 2023 in Birmingham, which took place between March 9 and 12.

Organised by The Kennel Club, thousands of competitors travel from all over the world to take part in the event that celebrates every aspect of the role that dogs play in people’s lives.

The Best in Show winner was four-year-old Orca the Lagotto Romagnolo.

Sue Mowbray from Morpeth with Luna. Picture courtesy of BeatMedia/The Kennel Club.