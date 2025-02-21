Morpeth woman and her nine-year-old son have shaved their heads for Macmillan following a friend's diagnosis

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 21st Feb 2025, 10:11 GMT
A Morpeth businesswoman and her nine-year-old son have matching shaved heads after raising almost £1,100 for Macmillan Cancer Support following a friend’s diagnosis.

Michelle Smith, founder of Aqua Lettings in Morpeth, decided to do a fundraiser after her good friend Kelly was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Along with her son Patrick, the pair went to Jason’s Hair Salon in Ashington earlier this month – where they both had their heads shaved for the cause.

Michelle said: “When she first told me her awful news, I felt so helpless. This was the way I felt I could help by raising money for Macmillan.

Michelle Smith with her son Patrick and hairdresser, Jason (left), and with her friend Kelly (right).Michelle Smith with her son Patrick and hairdresser, Jason (left), and with her friend Kelly (right).
Michelle Smith with her son Patrick and hairdresser, Jason (left), and with her friend Kelly (right).

”Kelly, my friend managed to be there to watch – she is amazing.”

This isn’t the first time that Michelle has sacrificed her head of hair as a few years ago she went bald to raise £1,500 for the Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust.

