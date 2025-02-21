Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Morpeth businesswoman and her nine-year-old son have matching shaved heads after raising almost £1,100 for Macmillan Cancer Support following a friend’s diagnosis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Smith, founder of Aqua Lettings in Morpeth, decided to do a fundraiser after her good friend Kelly was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Along with her son Patrick, the pair went to Jason’s Hair Salon in Ashington earlier this month – where they both had their heads shaved for the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle said: “When she first told me her awful news, I felt so helpless. This was the way I felt I could help by raising money for Macmillan.

Michelle Smith with her son Patrick and hairdresser, Jason (left), and with her friend Kelly (right).

”Kelly, my friend managed to be there to watch – she is amazing.”

This isn’t the first time that Michelle has sacrificed her head of hair as a few years ago she went bald to raise £1,500 for the Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust.