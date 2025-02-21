Morpeth woman and her nine-year-old son have shaved their heads for Macmillan following a friend's diagnosis
Michelle Smith, founder of Aqua Lettings in Morpeth, decided to do a fundraiser after her good friend Kelly was diagnosed with stage four cancer.
Along with her son Patrick, the pair went to Jason’s Hair Salon in Ashington earlier this month – where they both had their heads shaved for the cause.
Michelle said: “When she first told me her awful news, I felt so helpless. This was the way I felt I could help by raising money for Macmillan.
”Kelly, my friend managed to be there to watch – she is amazing.”
This isn’t the first time that Michelle has sacrificed her head of hair as a few years ago she went bald to raise £1,500 for the Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust.
