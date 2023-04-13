A range of local craft traders will be attending, along with a selection of home-made food products including cakes, bakes and freshly made coffee.

The market will run from 9am until 3pm and shoppers can expect to see regular traders such as Hot Wax with their delicious smelling candles, Wooly Eric with some impressive, knitted accessories and Katherine Hodgkinson with her beautiful handmade home décor pieces.

Karen Griffiths, who is a regular trader at the monthly Farmers’ Market, will be joining the Makers Market with her hand-made fused glass tealights, panels and jewellery.

Karen Griffiths of Karen Griffiths Glass.

Artisan sausage rolls and pies will be available from Geordie Bangers – their pork pies with black pudding or caramelised onion are best sellers.

Morpeth Market is managed by Northumberland County Council and Sanderson Arcade, working in partnership with Morpeth Town Council.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the Makers Markets back to Morpeth. They were a massive success last year.

“We have so many wonderful local traders who create things such as hand-made lampshades and soy candles to delicious, sweet treats and freshly baked breads – there’s something definitely for everyone.”

Shoppers also need to look out for new traders Goodness Gracious Green, Little Twins Bakery and Amy Rutherford Ceramics.