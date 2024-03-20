Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of 17 traders will be present, selling handmade and sought-after items such as cakes and bakes, skin products, knitwear and jewellery between 10am and 3pm.

Market organiser and centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, Lottie Thompson, said: “We are excited for our Makers Markets to return this weekend.

“The North East really is a melting pot of creativity and events like this are a real opportunity for the makers in the area to show off their talents.

Dozens of people at a previous market in Morpeth.

“Our traders take great pride in their work and there will be a brilliant range of products for sale, ranging from jewellery and crafted gifts to specialist teas and pet supplies.”