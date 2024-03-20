Morpeth to welcome back the popular Makers Market
A total of 17 traders will be present, selling handmade and sought-after items such as cakes and bakes, skin products, knitwear and jewellery between 10am and 3pm.
Market organiser and centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, Lottie Thompson, said: “We are excited for our Makers Markets to return this weekend.
“The North East really is a melting pot of creativity and events like this are a real opportunity for the makers in the area to show off their talents.
“Our traders take great pride in their work and there will be a brilliant range of products for sale, ranging from jewellery and crafted gifts to specialist teas and pet supplies.”
In addition, the popular Street Food Markets will be back this year with three planned on Saturday, April 20, Saturday, June 15 and Saturday, August 17.