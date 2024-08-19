Morpeth Tandoori set to reopen after devastating fire with special fundraiser for North East girl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morpeth Tandoori is reopening its doors after a devastating fire and hosting a fundraiser for a worthy cause.

The takeaway, on Chantry Place, suffered a devastating fire on August 2 as a result of an electrical fault in its kitchen.

Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service was quickly at the scene to minimise the spread but the blaze still caused significant damage.

Owner Abdul Muhit said: “I am completely devastated that the fire broke out, but feel lucky that no one was hurt - this could have been a lot worse.”

Abdul has worked tirelessly over the past two weeks to get local teams in to fix the damage.

“Without the support and dedication of these local businesses, it would not have been possible to complete the repairs so quickly,” he said. “I would like to say a huge thank you to KWE electrical contractors, RS Vents, ARB Builders, and Barry Sanderson. Not to mention of course Northumberland Fire & Rescue service for their quick and effective response.”

The repairs are now complete, and Morpeth Tandoori will reopen on Wednesday, August 21 at 5.30pm with a fundraiser, with 100% of sales to be donated.

The charity was selected by the public through a vote on Facebook, and an amazing local cause was quickly chosen - Happily Ever Annabel.

Five-year-old Annabel, from Gateshead, has been battling Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma for the past 18 months and braved chemotherapy, stem cell harvest, surgeries, proton therapy, immunotherapy, hair loss, nasal feeding and intrusive medical lines.

Her family need to raise £105,000 in the next two months so Annabel can receive treatment in America which is currently unavailable in the UK.

Abdul said: “I have received so many kind messages of support and offers of help from people across the world. I would like to say a huge thank you to each and every one of them, and take this opportunity to give back.”