The takeaway was launched by Abdul Muhit in 1983 and today he is very well-known in the town.

After consideration, he decided that instead of choosing a good cause himself, he wanted to let the community have their say.

A shortlist was created from the comments to a post on social media naming local charities that have a great impact on Morpeth and the wider area – including Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group, North East Hearts with Goals, Calmer Therapy and The Sick Children’s Trust.

The good cause that received the most votes from the public was Calmer Therapy.

Details for the charity night are yet to be announced, as the team at Morpeth Tandoori work to put on a show for its anniversary and raise money for the charity.

Abdul said: “All the charities nominated do exceptional work, but I am pleased we are supporting Calmer Therapy and that this was decided by the community.

“I can only thank all our friends for supporting us for 40 years and hope we can give back to them what they deserve.”