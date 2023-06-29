People can drop off items at St George’s Church - a donation box will also be available.

Organised by Morpeth For Ukraine, they will be delivered to the relevant areas in July.

People can drop off the following items at St George’s Church between 10am and noon tomorrow (Friday) and on Saturday.

Medical – first aid kits, bandages, painkillers, antiseptic wipes.

Equipment – hydration packs, suntan lotion, mosquito repellent.

Hygiene – toothpaste, toothbrushes, disposable razors, shaving foam/gel, soap, shampoo, toilet paper, wet wipes, nappies.

Foods – canned meat (max 500g each), instant dry mixes, oats, pasta, porridge pots, freeze-dried foods, high energy snack (cereal bars, nuts, dried).

If you are unable to provide goods, there will be a donation box available.

There will also be a coffee morning on Saturday. Some Saturday dates have been added by the group to accommodate Ukrainian friends who are now working or at college.