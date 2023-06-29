People can drop off items at St George’s Church - a donation box will also be available.

Morpeth supporting Kakhovka dam flood victims in Ukraine with a collection of items
People can drop off the following items at St George’s Church between 10am and noon tomorrow (Friday) and on Saturday.
Medical – first aid kits, bandages, painkillers, antiseptic wipes.
Equipment – hydration packs, suntan lotion, mosquito repellent.
Hygiene – toothpaste, toothbrushes, disposable razors, shaving foam/gel, soap, shampoo, toilet paper, wet wipes, nappies.
Foods – canned meat (max 500g each), instant dry mixes, oats, pasta, porridge pots, freeze-dried foods, high energy snack (cereal bars, nuts, dried).
If you are unable to provide goods, there will be a donation box available.
There will also be a coffee morning on Saturday. Some Saturday dates have been added by the group to accommodate Ukrainian friends who are now working or at college.
The August 5 coffee morning will be in aid of the Beehouse Love Orphanage.